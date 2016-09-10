Buying seeds made easy

Just insert Rs. 10 note in vending machine and get your seed packet

Those in need of seeds of horticultural crops for raising kitchen garden or rooftop garden in urban areas can get quality seeds, that too at an affordable price, from a machine now.

The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University has installed an automatic seed vending machine at the entrance to the Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute at Navalurkuttapattu on the outskirts of the city. One can just insert Rs.10 note and choose a code number for the specific seed and collect the seed packet dropped into a box. A salient feature of the facility is that one can even get minimum quantity of seeds required as people are forced to buy at least half a kg of seeds - over and above their requirement, according to Dean P. Pandiyarajan.

The university has introduced the vending machine for supply of quality seeds produced by it in major towns and cities in the State. The first machine was commissioned on its campus in Coimbatore. The machine has a capacity to stock 1,800 packets of seeds and the university, to start with, has stocked 460 packets.

The seeds dispensed by the machine included tomato (PKM); tomato hybrid (CO3); brinjal (CO2); Amaranthus; Bindi hybrid (OBhH1); cluster beans (PNB); chillies hybrid (CO1); and bitter gourd (CO1).

The machine will update details of sale of seeds to the Seed Centre unit of the university. In case of demand for a particular seed, the machine would immediately alert the TNAU authorities through an SMS. Also, in case of any attempt to damage it, the machine would alert the police and TNAU authorities.

The machine has a video screen through which farmers and members of the public are informed about latest research and development activities of the university. “The service will facilitate residents in urban areas to buy quality seeds throughout the year,” he said. The machine is refrigerated and maintained at 4 degrees Centigrade to preserve the seeds.

Minister for Agriculture R. Duraikannu inaugurated the machine during his recent visit to the institute.