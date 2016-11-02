A view of the bus stand at Manapparai. It is expected to be declared open within a couple of months.— Photo: B.Velankanni Raj

It is being built at an estimate of Rs. 5 crore

Construction of a bus stand at Manapparai is nearing completion. While the civil work has almost been completed, work is under way on formation of concrete road in and around the bus stand.

Simultaneously, electrical works are being taken up at the shopping complex and passengers’ waiting hall. Sources said that the work would be completed within two months.

There were encroachments all around the old bus stand, built in 1981.

But, the design of the new bus stand has been planned in such a way giving not much scope for encroachments, officials said.

Being a major commercial hub with wholesale market in chillies, tamarind and groundnut, inadequate space for the bus stand in the town posed a problem to passengers and bus drivers. There was neither a waiting hall nor any toilet facility. The shortcomings of the old bus stand have been addressed in the new facility.

In contrast to very little space in the old bus stand where bus drivers had to negotiate hard to enter or leave the bus stand, the new bus stand had been constructed on a sprawling area.

The old municipal office had been demolished for accommodating the bus stand. The plinth area of the bus stand is 7,950 square metres. It can accommodate 25 buses at a given time.

Forty shops had been constructed. Passenger amenities have been given special attention.

A waiting hall, toilet block and vehicle parking area have been provided.

The project, announced by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa under Rule 110 on the floor of the Assembly, has been built at an estimate of Rs. 5 crore of which Rs. 4.5 crore had been sanctioned by the State government. The municipality contributes the remaining Rs. 50 lakh from its general funds, according to sources.