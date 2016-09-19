On Saturday, a leak was noticed near the signal on Salai road, causing stagnation of filthy water on road.

Frequent bursts or leaks of underground drainage pipe on Karur Bypass Road near Kohinoor theatre poses health hazards among residents, shopkeepers and motorists.

Ever since Karur Bypass Road connecting Karur-Tiruchi road from Salai road in the city was formed about 15 years ago, it has become one of the most-favoured roads of motorists. More than 70 per cent of motorists, who used to go via Maris theatre road and college road, prefer Karur Bypass Road thanks to the quick access to the main roads.

Though there were no many problems on Karur Bypass Road until a few years, it begins to feel the heat of over utilisation. A number of textile showrooms, hotels, restaurants and automobile showrooms have sprung up along the two sides of the road in the recent past. Moreover, several roadside eateries also do brisk business in the peak hours. The impact is clearly visible with bursting or chocking of underground pipe.

On Saturday, a leak was noticed near the signal on Salai road, causing stagnation of filthy water on road. It caused heavy stench as waste water discharged from the residential colonies and restaurants flows on road.

A roaduser said that the road had become vulnerable points of waste water stagnation. It seemed that the underground pipe could not withstand the pressure of waste water let by residential colonies and restaurants. It invariably resulted in to leakages.

“The issue continues to crop up very frequently. I have seen leakages at several spots on Karur Bypass road. It needs a permanent solution,” said a shop keeper.

Pointing the possibilities of further growth in commercial establishments and others on the road, local residents said that Tiruchi Corporation should the study the issue in detail so as to find out a permanent solution. Besides clearing the silts at vulnerable points, the Corporation should check the efficiency of underground pipes.