Prevent cartelisation and control price of cement, says BAI

Builders Association of India (BAI) has urged the Union government to form a Cement Regulatory Authority to prevent cartelisation and control the price of cement.

The BAI had taken up the demand with the government and a delegation of the association would meet the Prime Minister soon to press the demand, Avinash M. Patil, national president, BAI, told The Hindu here on Saturday. “Cement is the most important raw material for the construction industry. Most of the contracts have no price escalation clauses and abnormal increase in prices of construction materials such as cement and steel adversely affect the execution of projects on time,” said Mr. Patil, who is in the city to attend the Builders’ Day celebration of the Tiruchi Centre of BAI on Sunday. The Competition Commission of India, he said, had recently reiterated its earlier order levying a penalty of Rs. 6,174 crore on 11 cement companies for indulging in cartelisation.

Real Estate Act

Stating that the BAI welcomed the enforcement of Real Estate Regulatory Act 2016, Mr. Patil, however, felt that a time-bound system of granting permission to projects by government agencies should be introduced. Authorities responsible for granting various permissions for projects should also be brought under the purview of the Act, he said.

Besides, ongoing projects should be exempted from the Act as it would be too difficult to implement its provisions as the projects were at different stages of execution. The imprisonment provision for violations should be removed.

Mr. Patil appealed to the Union government to bring in a single window clearance system for major construction projects or contracts. Currently, it took about 18 to 24 months on an average to get projects cleared from various ministries such as environment, forest and aviation. Projects also need clearances from 60 to 65 authorities, right down to the local bodies. “If the government wants to push infrastructure development on a faster pace, it should streamline the system of granting permission by involving minimum agencies,” he said.

Labour laws applicable to construction industry should be rationalised as it was regulated by more than 30 labour laws and many of them overlap. The government, he suggested, should combine all the laws and bring in a comprehensive labour law which would benefit workers as well as builders or contractors.

Mr.Patil also appealed to banks and financial institutions to take a lenient approach while extending credit to projects, especially major projects of Central and State governments. Big infrastructure projects, delayed for want of clearances, should not be classified as non-performing assets, he said.

