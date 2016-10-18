The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited will conduct special melas in Tiruchi, Karur, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts on Tuesday.

Members of the public can obtain life-time New Vasantham SIM cards with first re-charge free of cost. Users of the SIM card would get free talk time of 1000 seconds within BSNL network a month for three months. They can also get 25 local or national SMS free to any network for three months and free data usage of 50 MB for one month, V. Raju, Principal General Manager, BSNL, Tiruchi, said in a press release.

The melas would be held at the BSNL Customer Service Centres at the office of the Principal General Manager, Mainguard Gate, Srirangam, Tiruverumbur and Jamal Mohamed College campus in Tiruchi and at Pudukottai, Karur, Aranthangi, Thuraiyur, Musiri, Kulithalai, Pallapatti, Manapparai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Ponnamaravathi and Jayamkondam.

Those who wish to get the SIM cards are required to submit a passport-size photograph and photo copy of identity proof such as passport, ration card, EPIC or Aadhaar card. Public an also apply for new telephone and broadband connections during the mela, Mr. Raju said.