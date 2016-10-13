Awareness of breast cancer, stress on its early detection and the importance of regular treatment protocol were all driven home during a programme held here recently.

Organised by the Dr. K. Shantha Breast Cancer Foundation, Tiruchi, the interactive ‘Conquerors Meet’ saw the participation of conquerors of breast cancer and those diagnosed recently.

The objective of the annual meet was to educate the public about this disease and reinforce the message that patients could live healthy by regularly following the treatment protocols and check ups.