HAZARD: A view of the mounds of accumulating solid waste at the garbage dump at Ariyamangalam yard in Tiruchi on Tuesday.— Photo: M. Moorthy

A Netherlands based company, which was entrusted with the task of exploring the possibilities of bio mining at the Ariyamangalam garbage dump in the city by the Tiruchi Corporation, has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

As per the DPR, which is submitted to the Tiruchi Corporation, the project will cost Rs.40.75 crore for landfill of Ariyamangalam dumpsite.

Excavation and transportation of fresh waste as well as old waste from dumpsite, creation of space for setting of plant and waste stabilization and drying, waste segregation and refinement and market development for material reuse are the major components of the project.

The consultant-SENES Consultants India Private Limited- which was merged with the Netherlands company three few years ago, finds that the Ariyamangalam dump gets 380 tonnes a day (TPD) of garbage daily from different parts of the city. Of it, 80-100 TPD of waste is directly dumped in the yard. The compost plant was dumping back about 80 to 100 TPD as after processing. The dump has an estimated pile up of 7,21,000 tonnes of waste.

N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that the earlier proposal of bio mapping was found to be highly expensive and unsuitable. Hence, it had been decided to implement the bio mining project. If needed, changes would be made in the components of the project.

With the segregation facility, he said that the proposed project could reclaim maximum tract of land of the dumpsite. It could be reused for other purposes. It would prevent water contamination and air pollution.

Mr. Ravichandran added that the soil reclaimed from the landfill could be reused as filler for low lying areas. Combustible reclaimed waste could be sold to the cement plants and others.

Similarly, the stabilised organic waste could be used for plantation and landscaping and also for development of parks and green belt areas. The plastics and other non recyclable waste depending on the quality could be used to make value added products such as pavements, railway sleepers, lamp posts, fencing posts, bricks and others.

Out of total estimate of Rs.40.75 crore, it was estimated that erection of plant and machinery would cost Rs.9.67 crore. It would process 600 to 800 tonne daily.

The Commissioner said the DPR would be sent to the government shortly for approval. If the project was cleared, the Corporation would take steps for floating tender. It would take 2.5 to 3 years to complete the project.