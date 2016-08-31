The Bharathidasan University launched its Bharathidasan School of Management (BSM) on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the BSM and first batch of MBA programme here on Tuesday, V.M. Muthukumar, Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University, said sincere efforts would be taken to create all basic infrastructure to make the Bharathidasan School of Management (BSM) as one of the top business schools in the country. The new institute had been started with the aim of producing finest managers.

All necessary steps would be taken to provide additional infrastructure for the BSM. Eminent scholars, corporate professionals and distinguished visiting faculty will form the core of teaching and practical sessions. The institute will have a good library, Wi-fi campus, hostels, sports facilities and placement centre.

Besides offering vibrant MBA programme, BSM would strengthen research and innovation in management teaching and practices. BSM will soon be offering research degrees in M.Phil. and Ph.D, he said.

The school offers regular M.B.A programme with dual specializations in Finance, Marketing, Human Resource Management and Systems Management.

Stating that the Tamil Nadu was doing extremely well on Gross Enrolment Ration (GER), Mr. Muthukumar said the proactive polices and programmes of the State government had enabled the State to achieve higher GER among many other States in the country. The State had taken a number of steps to provide quality education.

C. Thiruchelvam, Registrar, N. Rajendran, Director-in-charge, S. Sekar, Principal, Meenakshi Ramasamy Arts and Science College, Ariyalur, and G. Gopinath, syndicate member, Bharathidasan University, spoke.