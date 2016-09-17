The State-wide shutdown called by traders and farmers’ associations backed by opposition parties over the Cauvery water row was marked by a slew of protests in the central region with over 6,000 persons belonging to different political parties and farmer bodies courting arrest on Friday.

With traders downing shutters, goods carriers, autorickshaws and private vehicles too stayed off the roads, impacting normal life to some extent. The bandh was near total in the delta districts of Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur besides Tiruchi, Karur and Pudukottai districts.

Buses belonging to the State Transport Corporation and some private operators plied as usual although the movement of passengers remained sparse. Most private schools remained closed though government institutions functioned.

Cadre of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Congress, Left parties, the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Vidhuthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, the Social Democratic Party of India and farmers associations staged protests and courted arrest.

The protesters’ demanded safeguarding Tamil Nadu’s rights over the Cauvery river. They called for the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery River Regulatory Authority, and condemned the Karnataka government for its failure to prevent the attacks on Tamils in that State.

Vaiko courts arrest

In Tiruchi, MDMK leader Vaiko was arrested while attempting to stage a rail roko. DMK members led by former Minister K.N. Nehru were also arrested in Tiruchi after they staged a road roko. Mr. Vaiko demanded immediate constitution of the CMB and the CRRA, and criticised the previous UPA government and the present BJP government for failing to constitute the bodies to implement the final award of the Cauvery Tribunal.

Over 1,500 persons courted arrest across Thanjavur district including CPI leader C. Mahendran, Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu coordinator P. Maniarasan, and Sundara Vimalanathan, district secretary of Cauvery Vivasayigal Padhukappu Sangam.

Police said rail roko agitations were organised at 27 places and road roko in 44 places. An attempt was made to lay siege to central government offices at nine places in the region. Although there were a slew of protests, the day passed off without any untoward incidents, said police sources.