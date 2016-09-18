2,610 take TRB exam

About 2,610 candidates took the Teachers Recruitment Board written examination for recruitment of senior lecturers, lecturers and junior lecturers for the State Council of Educational Research and Training in Tiruchi on Saturday.

The examination was held at eight centres in Tiruchi. Collector K.S. Palanisamy inspected some of the examination centres. While 3,329 candidates had applied to sit for the exam in Tiruchi, there were 619 absentees.

Rally taken out

Members of National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme of St. Joseph’s College participated in a rally organised by Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital in association with the college in the city on Saturday to raise awareness of eye donation.

The event was organised as part of the observation of National Eye Donation Fortnight. Mayor A.Jaya flagged off the rally which started from the college and culminated at the hospital in Thillai Nagar. M.D.K. Ramalingam, Medical Director, Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Tiruchi, was present.

Gale destroys boats

A gale that lasted for about half an hour caused extensive damage to about 20 boats at Keezha Moovarkarai near Sirkali on Friday.

Two fishermen, A. Ramaraj (27) and C. Gunasekaran (19), who got trapped in the boats, suffered injuries and were rushed to Government Hospital, Sirkali.