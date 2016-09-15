One-day training programme for

agri officials

A one-day training for Agricultural Extension officers on ‘direct sowing’ for the implementation of the ‘samba’ package scheme in the district, was organised by the Agriculture Department at Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Sirugamani near here on Wednesday.

R. Chandrasekaran, Joint Director of Agriculture, inaugurated the training. Sessions on disease control, soil fertility and pest management were held in which scientists from the Kendra, explained the steps to be followed for the effective implementation of the package.