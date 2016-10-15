The Tamil Nadu Adi Dravida Housing and Development Corporation invites applications online for availing of financial assistance under its schemes.

Hindu Adi Dravidars are eligible to apply for financial assistance with subsidy given for land purchase (only for women) or improvement, under entrepreneurs economic development scheme, self-employment scheme for youth, for establishment of hospitals, petrol/diesel or gas retail outlets, revolving funds and economic assistance for self-help groups, and for those appearing for civil service main exams and other schemes.

Applicants must apply throughhttp://application.

tahdco.com.Those requiring assistance in filing the applications can avail the service at the office of the General Manager, TAHDCO, Tiruchi on payment of Rs.20.