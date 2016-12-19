Cadre of the MDMK staged a protest here on Sunday condemning the attack on their party leader Vaiko at Chennai on Saturday by DMK functionaries when he went to visit the ailing DMK leader M. Karunanidhi in a private hospital.

As permission was not granted for the protest, the police arrested 35 protesters. A group of MDMK functionaries led by the party’s rural district secretary Cheran assembled near Anna statue at Chinthamani here to stage the protest. They raised slogans claiming that the attack was instigated on their leader and condemned the act of the DMK. They wanted necessary action to be taken against those who had attacked Mr. Vaiko.