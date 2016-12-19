The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University’s Sugarcane Research Station has raised pro-tray seedlings in sugarcane and will shortly distribute the same to the needy farmers by the end of this month. About 5,000 seedlings of “TNAU (SC) Si 8” is available at the station.

It will ensure economy to farmers in cultivating the sugarcane on many fronts. Primarily, the duration of the crop, which is 11 months, will be reduced to 10 months, as the station has taken one month’s period for developing the pro-tray seedlings. Secondly, the seedlings would register more than 95 per cent in survival at farmers’ fields, said R. Chandrasekaran, Professor and Head of the Station.

R. Nageswari, Assistant Professor of Agronomy, said that there has been a change in the cultivating pattern in sugarcane and the pro-tray seedlings has been gaining popularity among the farmers. She said that sugarcane plants would register faster growth and the quality of cane would be far better than the conventional method.