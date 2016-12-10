Farmers in Tiruchi district welcome SC decision on Cauvery issue

more-in

Farmers’ associations in Tiruchi district have welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision upholding its Constitutional power to hear the appeals filed by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal.

“We wholeheartedly welcome the order of the Supreme Court. The appeals have been pending for several years and Tamil Nadu has been at the receiving end as Karnataka has refused to release water as per the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal,” said Ayilai Siva. Suriyan, district secretary, Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, affiliated to the Communist Party of India.

Mr. Siva. Suriyan said the Centre should come forward at least now to constitute the Cauvery Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court in an earlier order. The Centre should also constitute the Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority and ensure that Tamil Nadu got its due share of Cauvery water, he said. Echoing the sentiments, Puliyur A. Nagarajan, president, farmers wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, said the Centre should immediately constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery Water Regulatory Authority. The Karnataka government should also abide by the directive to release 2,000 cusecs of water till further orders.

However, since the quantum of release would not be adequate to meet the requirements of Tamil Nadu farmers, the State government should pay special attention to the Cauvery issue and ensure that adequate water was released in the Cauvery at least to meet the drinking water requirements. He also reiterated the demand for declaring Tamil Nadu as drought-hit and sanction compensation to affected farmers, including compensation of Rs. 25,000 an acre for samba paddy growers.