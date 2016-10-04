The Observer for the local body elections in the district S.Murugaiya on Monday reviewed arrangements on Monday.

Mr. Murugaiya chaired a meeting with senior officials led by K.S.Palanisamy, Collector, and reviewed the provision of basic amenities at polling stations and training conducted for polling personnel. He also held consultations with officials on identifying sensitive polling stations and providing adequate security at those places.

T. Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Tiruchi, and other officials attended the meeting.