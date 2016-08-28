After a gap of five years, the area under sunflower cultivation in Tiruchi district has increased thanks to attractive price for the produce.

But this season has witnessed a turnaround.

A large number of farmers who bore the brunt of the poor yield due to pest attack since 2009 had given up the crop over the past five years. The district originally accounted for 250 hectares and the crop was mainly raised in Thuraiyur, Thathaiyengarpet and Musiri blocks till 2009.

But, the area got reduced gradually and stood at just 70 hectares during 2015. Farmers had raised other crops between 2010 and 2015. But, this year, the area under coverage stood at 235 hectares and Uppilliyapuram and surrounding villages alone accounted for a maximum area of 60 hectares.

“A gap in the cropping pattern for about five years and the subsequent shift cultivation has resulted in fertility of soil,” said an official of Agriculture Department. This year, the area has shot up to 235 hectares. Apart from soil enrichment, attractive price for the crop has contributed to farmers returning to the crop, the official told The Hindu on Friday.

The price per kg of sunflower stood at Rs.35 this year against just Rs. 26 last year. The average investment per acre was Rs.12,000 and farmers got returns of about Rs.35,000. “Farmers can net about Rs.20,000 in about two-and-a-half months,” the source said,

The duration of the crop was 80 days and most farmers had raised hybrid variety. “The quality of the flowers this season is quite appreciable, probably due to the enrichment of the soil,” the source added.

Farmers of Pagalavadi near Thuraiyur say that they have taken to sunflower cultivation after a gap of seven years. They have taken care to prevent pest attacks. Pushpam Pitchamuthu, a farmer, said that she had cultivated the crop on about one acre and was confident of higher returns this year.

She complained that peacock problem was a great challenge to the sunflower growers. The birds caused more damage at the time of harvest, she added and appealed to Forest officials to take action.