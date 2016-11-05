Private candidates who appeared for the SSLC examination held in October 2014 but have not received their marksheets so far could apply for the same before November 30.

Marksheets, which were not received by the candidates at the respective centres and those returned after being sent by post to the candidates, are available at the office of the Regional Deputy Director of Government Examinations here.

As per norms, marksheets not received by the candidates could be destroyed after two years of the commencement of the distribution.

Final chance

For candidates who had appeared for the exam in October 2014, this is the final chance for getting their marksheets, V. Murugan, Regional Deputy Director of Government Examinations, Tiruchi, said in a release issued here.

Candidates who had appeared for the examinations after October 2014 can also apply for the marksheets.

The candidates should apply in a white paper with details of name, date of birth, examination appeared, and name of the centre, and enclose a self-addressed envelope with postal stamp for Rs. 40 affixed on it.

The applications should be sent to the Deputy Director of Government Examinations, 16/1, Williams Road, near Central Bus Stand, Tiruchi, before November 30, the release said.