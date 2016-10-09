Applications are invited for the Maulana Azad National Scholarship, given away by the Union government through Maulana Azad Education Foundation to girls belonging to minority communities

As many as 1,873 students of Islam, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhist, Parsi and Jain communities from Tamil Nadu would be given for the current year. Meritorious girl students, currently studying Standard XI, from minority communities are eligible to apply for the scholarship. Selected candidates would be given a scholarship of Rs.12,000 in two instalments, Collector K.S.Palanisamy said in a press release issued in the city on Saturday.

Applicants, studying in recognised schools, should have secured at least 55 per cent marks in SSLC. Their annual family income should be below Rs.1 lakh. Application forms can be downloaded fromhttp://maef.nic.in

More details can be had from the website.

Students are required to sen their applications immediately.

Filled-in applications with relevant supporting documents should be submitted to the school heads, who in turn are required to send the same to The Secretary, Maulana Azad Education Foundation (Ministry of Minority Affairs), Chelms Ford Road, New Delhi 110055, the release said.