Tiruchi Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran on Sunday asked the residents to remove dengue-breeding sources.

Distributing pamphlets to the residents of 44th ward, he said that the Corporation had taken up a number of steps to prevent dengue.

It had distributed “nilavembu kudineer” to the students of all schools in the city. Mosquito control measures were also on in all wards.

“Cooperation needed”

However, the cooperation of residents was needed to prevent mosquito breeding.

They coconut shells, tyres and plastic wastes, which were the main dengue-breeding sources, should be removed.

Schools, colleges, shops and business establishments, hospitals and others should take steps to destroy dengue breeding sources.