PRAYER: Christians like this girl pay homage to their beloved ones at Kallarai Thottam Cemetery in Tiruchi on Wednesday.— Photo: A.Muralitharan

: Christians across the district remembered their departed family members and friends on the occasion of All Souls Day on Wednesday by offering floral tributes at the cemeteries.

A large number of people paid homage to the departed souls of their ancestors and loved ones in their families by reciting their names, decorating their tombs and lighting candles.They believe that by remembering and praying for the departed ones on All Souls Day which falls on November 2, their ancestors and loved ones would be more blessed.

Every cemetery in the city was crowded with the Christians, along with their families and children, offered their homage. At Palakkarai, men and women were seen lighting candles and observing silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

At the cemetery in front of the Old Thanjavur Road near the Palpannai traffic island, police personnel were posted for ensuring smooth flow of traffic.

Thanjavur

All grave yards in the region got a make over with the devout cleaning them up ahead of the occasion. In the morning, priests and the laity gathered by the side of the cemeteries and offered prayers.

Thanjavur Diocese Bishop Most Rev Devadas Ambrose led the Concelebrated Mass at the ancient church yard behind the Sacred Heart Cathedral here where he prayed for the peace of the departed priests, the other faithful and the unknown dead. Chancellor Rev. L. Sahayaraj, Parish Priest Rev. Sebastian Periyannan and Assistant Parish Priest Rev. Parisutham were among those who participated in the concelebrated mass. Most Rev Ambrose pointed out that the whole of November of dedicated to remembering the dead and praying for the peace of those departed souls.

Elsewhere Christians observed the All Souls Day visiting the graves of their dear ones with the family members to offer flowers and candles. Some even prepared and offered delicacies to the poor in memory of the dead. Parish priests offered holy mass at the grave yards itself to mark the occasion with the families gathering around the cemeteries and praying for the dead.

On Tuesday, the priests and the laity conducted and participated in special mass as well as prayers on the occasion of the All Saints Day when all the Christian Saints were remembered for their service to the mankind in general and religion in particular.