In the Chennai-Tiruchi-Chennai sector in the morning only

: Regional airline Air Carnival will start operations in the Chennai - Tiruchi – Chennai sector from October 30, Tiruchi Airport Director K. Gunasekaran said here on Tuesday.

A daily flight service would be operated by the regional airline in the morning, he said while speaking at the World Tourism Day event organised by the Tiruchi Travel Federation (TTF) here.

Stating that tourism played a vital role in development of the country, he said 34 airports across the country including Goa were mainly dependent on tourism. Heeding heavy demand from travellers for improving domestic connectivity to important destinations within the country from Tiruchi airport, he said the Airports Authority of India had taken up the issue with airlines for operating services to Mumbai and Bengaluru from here.

The Tiruchi airport had been witness to robust growth in passenger movements over the years, he said adding that funds to the tune of Rs. 749 crore had been approved for construction of a new international terminal building at Tiruchi airport. The construction of new terminal building would enable the airport to handle 1,500 passengers per day, he said.

Releasing the Tiruchi tourist map brought out by the TTF on the occasion, Regional Passport Officer, Tiruchi, S. Lingasamy said there was an increase in the issue of passports and its related services in the country in 2015 as compared to the previous year.

TTF president V. Vasudevan said domestic and overseas air connectivity to Tiruchi airport needed to improve as it would help in boosting tourist flow to Tiruchi and its nearby districts.

Consultant physician M.S. Ashraf said medical tourism had become popular in Tamil Nadu owing to increase in medical facilities.

K. Meena, former Vice Chancellor, Bharathidasan University and TTF secretary Abu Backer spoke.

Prizes were distributed to students who emerged on top in the competitions conducted by the TTF as part of the World Tourism Day.