CPI leader Nallakannu leads rally; 340 held

Several members of the Cauvery Aaru Padhukappu Iyakkam were arrested when they staged an agitation near Karur on Wednesday.

Among those arrested were senior Communist Party of India leader R. Nallakannu, Vanniarasu of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Mukilan of the Tamil Nadu Sutrusuzhal Padhukappu Iyakkam.

Holding white flags and awareness boards containing messages on protecting the Cauvery from illegal sand quarrying, the members took out a procession from Malaiyampalayam diversion near Karur.

They condemned the “illegal sand quarrying” that was taking place at unauthorised spots from the west of Kadambankurichi to the east of Thavittupalayam for a distance of about three kilometres.

Mr. Nallakannu led the procession.

The plan was to lay siege the spots where illegal sand quarrying was taking place.

But the police stopped them at Thalavapalayam where the members staged a demonstration before being arrested. The members said illegal sand quarrying would severely impact the environment and lead to sharp decline in groundwater table affecting farmers and all sections of the society.

Police said 340 persons including 85 women who took part in the agitation were arrested.