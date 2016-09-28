Moroccan Food Festival is held as part of World Tourism Day celebrations

The Moroccan Food Festival at Hotel Sangam has brought a flavour of North Africa to the city by laying out a spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes that try to stick as close to the original recipes as possible.

Being held as part of World Tourism Day celebrations, the festival features a dinner buffet by the poolside until October 2. Ambient lighting, costumed serving staff and floor-level seating (complete with canopies draped in shimmering curtains) aim to make the visitor forget Tiruchi for a brief while.

“Moroccan cuisine has been shaped by all its interactions with other countries over the centuries,” chef Rajprasad Radhakrishnan said. “You will find dishes here with a mix of Mediterranean, Arabic, Andalusian and Berber cuisine.”

There’s also an influence of Morocco’s colonial heritage, with a small selection of French recipes.

The buffet starts off with a salad table that has some staples of Middle Eastern cuisine – steamed couscous (semolina granules made from durum wheat) with finely-chopped fresh vegetables, tabbouleh (cracked wheat mixed with finely chopped ingredients such as tomatoes, onions, and parsley) and ‘Hummous’ dips made with chickpeas and black beans.

‘Fatayer’ (mini minced mutton pies) have been given a vegetarian twist with a potato and peas filling, and ‘Manakish’, small pita flatbreads topped with ‘za’tar’ spice mix of cumin, oregano and olive oil, and ‘sambouseh’ add to the variety of the bread counter.

Grilled meats feature prominently in the Moroccan palate because of the nomadic lifestyle of its people. “We have tried to include the commonly barbecued meats in our festival, with a live station that will serve customers the cuts of their choice. We marinate the lamb for at least one and half days before we grill it,” said Mr. Raj. The whole lamb being barbecued at one end of the pool makes a dramatic visual statement at the festival. Small charcoal braziers are placed at customers’ tables to barbecue chicken, quail and kababs.

Tagine, the slow-cooked stew of meat and vegetables that is distinguished by its earthenware dish topped with a conical lid, is available at the festival too.

The golden glow of saffron tints everything from rice dishes to gravies and desserts in the festival. At the rice counter, Moroccan versions of biryani and pulao are available. Spaghetti tossed with cheesy white sauce brings a French touch to the table.

Date halwa and ‘roz bil haleeb’ (rice and milk pudding) are among the treats that mingle with some Indian offerings at the dessert table.

The buffet dinner is priced at Rs. 600 plus taxes for adults, and Rs. 400 plus taxes for children.