A martial show that enthralled

It was a rare opportunity for the 40-odd students of Sri Amman Silamba Payirchi Koodam in the city to exhibit their talent in ‘silambam’ and martial arts. They swiftly handled the knives and deer horns to exhibit their talent, taking maximum advantage of the ‘Car-Free Sundays’, an initiative of The Hindu Tamil jointly organised with the Tiruchi City Corporation and the Tiruchi City police at the Anna Nagar link road.

Being the third Sunday since its introduction in the city, the programme has gone down well with the members of the public who enjoyed every moment of the three-hour programme from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

A group of students from Dolphin Special School exhibited their talents in dancing. At another area, a special free health check-up camp was organised under the auspices of Kauvery Medical Centre. As many as 125 persons underwent test for blood pressure and sugar level.

A group of students were seen enjoying games of their choice that ranged from ‘parama padham’ to badminton and from chess to cricket.

The programme will be held on Sundays for the next few weeks.

Citizens interested in exhibiting their talents during the forthcoming ‘Car-free-Sundays’ can contact K. Venkatesan 94431-80834 or D. Padmanabhan, 94432-33054, of The Hindu, Tiruchi.