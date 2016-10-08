A back-breaking ride to Kallanai

BUMPY RIDE:Road users have a tough time driving on Thiruverumbur- Kallanai road which is full of potholes. Rain makes the situation worse.— Photo: M. Moorthy

Those using the Tiruverumbur-Kallanai (Grand Anicut) Road off Tiruchi-Thanjavur National Highway are forced to endure a backbreaking ride owing to the pathetic condition of the road.

The nearly 10 km-long road is in a very bad shape, especially between Tiruverumbur and Vengur, a three-km stretch. A major part of the road runs along the right bank of the Cauvery River.

With a large number of residential colonies cropping up along the road in the past few years, hundreds of residents have been facing a tough time due to the huge potholes at several places on the road.

The road is also used by tourists and picnickers to the Grand Anicut. Town bus services also use this road.

The narrow single road can hardly accommodate two vehicles abreast and the potholes only compound the problem. Poor lighting and rainwater stagnating in the potholes only make matters worse.

“There are huge potholes at many places along this narrow road, particularly up to Vengur. Being a single road, road users face a tough time. A large number of school children also commute on this road every day. Beyond Vengur, the road is somewhat better up to Kallanai. But this stretch also needs to be strengthened,” said S. Muthupandi, a car driver of Tiruverumbur.

The residents also complain that the narrow single road has several sharp curves and with the Koothaipar big tank and water courses situated alongside, people face the danger of falling into them in case of an accident.

They claim that the road has not been re-laid for more than five years and only patch works were done. Most residential colonies up to Vengur have been brought under the Tiruchi Corporation and the civic body must take steps to re-lay the road, they said.