Yoga contest evokes overwhelming response

The State-level yoga contest organised by the State Tourism Department and Rudra Shanthi Yogalayam here on Saturday, provided an opportunity to a number of students from different parts of the State to exhibit their talents.

All eyes were on P. Shakthi Kaavya, a seven-year-old child, who performed ‘Padmasanam’ for about 55 minutes. “What made it more attractive was a garland of 250 gas-filled balloons tied to two ropes -- one each with 125 balloons and she maintained total grip with her tiny fingers all through”- says P. Krishnakumar, founder of the Yogalayam, explaining the tough practice undergone by the child, a student of Standard III of Chellammal Vidyalaya CBSE School at Vengur near Tiruverumbur in Tiruchi city. Her visibly moved parents said that Shakthi Kaavya used to practise for about 20 minutes. She had so far won prizes and certificates in various competitions.

Another student A. Jasmine from Fathima School in Puthur in the city, said that she was encouraged by her Physical Education Teacher Tamilselvi to practise yoga for two hours spread over two sessions -- each for an hour commencing from 5 a.m. and 4 p.m daily.

The contest was held for five groups of students depending on their age-group and talent. T. Vijayakumar, a publisher, released a book on the occasion. Mr. Krishnakumar said that the competition was part of the three-day yoga conference which concludes on Sunday with a book exhibition and ‘patti mandram’.