Work on water re-cycling plant at Tirunallar temple in full swing

Work on setting up water a re-cyling plant at the Nalan Kulam at Sri Saneeswarar temple in Tirunallar near Karaikal has picked up momentum.

KARAIKAL: The water re-cycling plant at the Nalan Kulam at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple in Tirunallar near here has gained momentum. Officials are hopeful that the programme which aims at saving groundwater will be completed in course of time.

As a large number of devotees take a holy dip in the Nalan Kulam, a huge volume of water is being pumped into it periodically. The influx of devotees is highest on Saturdays and during the ‘Sani Peyarchi’ festival.

The temple authorities have made arrangements for proper clearing of the dirty water by pumping it out using electric motors twice a week — on Tuesdays and Fridays. As devotees leave behind their clothes, steps are also being taken to collect the same using labourers.

The massive extraction of groundwater for refilling the tank often results in over exploitation of groundwater as it ranged around 25 lakh litres. Hence, the programme to set up the re-cycling plant was taken up under the Tirunallar Temple Town Development Project at an estimate of Rs.2.14 crore.

The treatment plant can candle 12 lakh litres. Adoption of filter process — aeration filter and sand filter, is the first procedure for its re-cycling. The used water from the tank is fed into a series of four tanks. While three tanks are of uniform in size with 5.5 metres in diameter and six metres in height, the collection tank is larger with 16 metres in diameter and four metres in height.

Works on setting up of the tanks have been completed. At any cost, the other technical works would be completed in course of time and would be utilised. The functioning of re-cycling plant would be studied and any remedial or modification would be taken up later, the source told The Hindu on Wednesday.