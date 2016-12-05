Woman kills twodaughters, self

more-in

Distressed over domestic tussle with her husband, a woman took poison after poisoning her two daughters to death near here on Sunday.

Police said Kalaiyarasi (35), wife of farmer Rajasekaran (40) of Pananthidal near Papanasam in Thanjavur district, was distraught. Following yet another bout of quarrel on Sunday, Kalaiyarasi had reportedly consumed poison after administering the same poison to her daughters Lasya (aged three-and-a-half years) and Lakshita (aged eight months).

Kalaiyarasi died at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Sunday night, followed by Lasya who succumbed at Raja Mirasdar Government Hospital here around the same time. Infant Lakshita died at the same hospital on Monday.

Kalaiyarasi’s father Karuppaiyan of Thirukarugavoor preferred a complaint with the Papanasam police who are investigating.

