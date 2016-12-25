Withdrawal of two general coaches irks travellers

more-in

Train travellers have disapproved the withdrawal of two general compartments in the normally full Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express and demanded the authorities to advance the departure of the passenger service so that local commuters could benefit without adding to the burden of the long-distance express train.

Without any announcement, the authorities withdrew two of the four general compartments where unreserved passengers travel on the 16231/16232 Mayiladuthurai-Mysore-Mayiladuthurai Express about a fortnight back. While there used to be two general compartments each in the front and the rear, the authorities detached one each on the two ends. This they did to accommodate one reserved sleeper class and one third AC class coach following heightened demand.

“This is the only train service linking the delta with Bengaluru and Mysore and runs to peak demand on all days. That apart, this express serves as the major link for commuters between Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam region and Tiruchi and those passengers holding season tickets use the general compartment. The long distance travellers who do not hold reserved tickets now find it extremely difficult to get a seat due to reduced number of general compartments and hence the authorities could look into the possibility of restoring the two withdrawn general compartment coaches,'' A. Giri, vice-president, Thanjavur District Train Travellers’ Welfare Association, points out.

Alternatively, the Railways could also consider advancing the departure of Mayiladuthurai-Thanjavur-Tiruchi DEMU service which leaves Mayiladuthurai now at 6 p.m. by an hour to 5 p.m. That would reduce the crowd of local commuters between the two destinations in the Mysore-bound Express train, Mr. Giri notes. Its pairing service reaches Mayiladuthurai from Tiruchi by 1.05 p.m. and there is adequate time left for advancing its return departure by one hour, commuters aver.

The commuters are also demanding that the Railways increase the number of coaches in the train to 24 with the extension work of platforms in Mysore Junction already been completed. The reduction in the number of general compartment coaches has come in the backdrop of the demand for additional coaches and it pains us more, they point out.