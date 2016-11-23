Watchtowers on busy thoroughfares in Tiruchi

more-in

TIRUCHI: Amid rise in vehicular movements under the city limits, the traffic police have embarked on the task of setting up watchtowers on busy thoroughfares here.

The watchtowers are being established to enable traffic police personnel to monitor and regulate vehicular movements using the public address system.

With a watchtower having already been opened at the Main Guard Gate in the run-up to the Deepavali festival, the city police have set up two more watchtowers – one at the Head Post Office junction and the other at Anna Silai in Chinthamani.

Police sources told The Hindu that six more watchtowers were proposed to be established in the near future. The vantage spots for establishing them have been identified.

A senior police officer said that watchtowers would come up at Railway Junction roundabout, Mutharayar statue, MGR statue, Puthur Four Road, Kohinoor Theatre Junction, Amma Mandapam and Odathurai. These were expected to be in place in a month.

The towers were being established through sponsorship, the sources said. Meanwhile, the traffic police are also on the job of establishing booths at vantage locations in the city.

These were being established at TVS Tollgate Junction, Palpannai, ‘G’ Corner, Head Post Office, Mannarpuram Roundabout and Srirangam. These booths were meant for police personnel on night beats to stay put for some time inside before continuing with their rounds, the sources said.