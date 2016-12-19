THREAT TO ENVIRONMENT: Toxic fume emanates from waste being burnt at G. Corner in Tiruchi.

Indiscriminate burning of plastic products, passenger seats and covers at G. Corner near Golden Rock Workshop here has raised serious health concern among the residents.

The burning of waste, collected from the dismantled passenger train compartments, began on Saturday morning and continues still now.

Motorists and local residents, who bear the brunt of large scale burning of such hazardous materials, have been forced to inhale the air, which is highly polluted for about a kilometre radius of G. Corner.

The spot where the burning is taking place and the materials dumped for burning indicates that they are of destructed and unwanted parts of train coaches. Plastic fabrics, sheets, seat covers, rubbers, polythene covers and paint coated wooden pieces are among those being burnt, resulting thick smoke engulfing the area.

They are burnt just a few yards away from the National Highway-45, forcing the passengers travelling in buses, cars and others to inhale the highly polluted air. The smog creates a tough environment for the residents, who gasp for breath due to noxious air. The impact is seen up to Mannarpuram and Golden Rock.

There was no correct information on those responsible for burning of toxic wastes. However, many of road users demand tough action against those responsible for it.

“The level of toxic in the air must be too high. I am unable to breath. It is highly dangerous. I am surprised that burning of toxic waste is going on for several hours. No official seems to bother about it,” a resident of Mannarpuram said.

Dr. M.A. Aleem, former Vice-Principal of K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College, Tiruchi, said that constant exposure to noxious air could cause breathing trouble and lung problem. It could damage eyes and central nervous system. The inhalers could experience headaches, fatigue and weakness.

Claiming that indiscriminate burning of waste at G. Corner was taking place frequently, the local residents said that the health, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board and Tiruchi Corporation authorities should take action against those burning waste. It should not be repeated.