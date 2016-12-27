Warning against dumping debris

more-in

The Tiruchi Corporation on Friday cautioned residents against dumping construction debris in public places and warned that action would be taken if the rules already framed by the Corporation and notified in the district gazette were not followed with respect to demolition of buildings and disposal of the debris.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Corporation Special Officer-cum-Commissioner N.Ravichandran pointed out that as per the rules property owners who wish to demolish their buildings should get permission from the civic body. The debris should be removed within three days of the demolition of buildings and deposited at the designated places. Vehicles transporting the debris should be registered with the corporation and the debris should be deposited only at the designated spots.

The Corporation has notified the following places for dumping of such debris in each of the four zones: Srirangam - burial ground near Ambedkar Nagar and Oyamari burial ground campus; Golden Rock - Corporation dump yard at Panchapur and Ellakudi; K.Abishekapuram - near the overhead drinking water tank at Karumandapam and Corporation site at Anna Nagar Kuzhumikarai, Corporate site at Ahmed Colony and the open space at Konakkarai burial ground; Ariyamangalam - Vedathri Nagar on East Boulevard Road and Manalvarithurai Road.

The registration numbers of vehicles transporting the debris should be registered with the Corporation on payment of an annual fee of Rs. 2,000 for lorries and Rs. 1,000 for mini-lorries. Only vehicles with permits would be allowed to dump the debris at the designated spots. Unauthorised vehicles caught transporting the debris would attract a penalty of Rs. 2,000. If the same vehicle was involved in the offence for the second time, a penalty of Rs. 5,000 would be imposed. The third and subsequent offences would attract a penalty of Rs. 10,000.

The debris dumped at the designated sites would be later transported by the Corporation to Panchapur and would either be used by the civic body or auctioned every year, he said.