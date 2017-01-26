Waive crop loan, say farmers

more-in

Representatives of various associations of farmers on Wednesday submitted petitions to the Central team members, demanding the Centre to take steps for the total waiver of crop loans availed from the nationalised banks.

They presented petitions at Madakudi village near here, where the Central team members studied the impact of drought situation.

Elaborating the sufferings of farmers due to the monsoon failure and the failure of Karnataka to release water in the Cauvery as per the tribunal award, Mr. Sivasuriyan in his petition said that the drought had claimed more than 300 farmers in the State. Several of them had committed suicide as they were unable to repay the loans that they availed from banks and private money lenders. Farmers had suffered extensive loss due to total failure of paddy, sugarcane, banana and rain fed crops. Hence, the Centre should take steps to waive entire loans availed by farmers from nationalised banks.

Mr. Sivasuriyan said that the crops could have been saved if the Karnataka released the share of Tamil Nadu as per the tribunal award.

However, Karnataka government had failed to respect the award. Formation of Cauvery Water Management Board was the way out to implement the tribunal award. Hence, the Centre should constitute Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery River Regulation Authority.

Goundampatti R. Subramanian, deputy secretary of the Cauvery Delta Farmers Welfare Association, said that the State had not faced such a worst drought in its recent history. Several parts of the State had already been witnessing drinking water shortage.

It might face severe crisis in summer. Besides duly compensating the farmers for the crop loss, the Centre should fully accept the demand of compensation package submitted by the State government.

Puliyur Nagarajan, president of TMC farmers’ wing, said that at least ₹.25 lakh should be given as compensation to the farmers, who had committed suicide. Thousands of farm labourers had lost jobs during the last season due to monsoon faillure. A sum of ₹15,000 should be paid to each farm labourer as compensation.

P. Viswanathan, president, Tamizhaga Eri Mattrum Attru Pasana Viyasayigal Sangam, said the Centre should not delay in releasing the drought mitigation fund to the State government in order to compensate the farmers for crop loss and solving drinking water problems.