Violinist felicitated

As part of the birth centenary celebrations of noted vocalist, the late Sathur A.G.Subramaniam, a special function was organised by Sri Nandrudayan Sangeetha Samajam at Sri Nandrudayan Vinayagar temple here recently. Noted violinist, Lalgudi G.J.R.Krishnan was felicitated on the occasion in recognition of the Sangeeth Natak Academi Award conferred on him recently.

N.Kannan, Professor of SASTRA University, honoured Mr. Krishnan with a citation.

Ambujam Vedantham, a senior vidwan and music composer, in her felicitation, elaborated the merits of Lalgudi schooling and Lalgudi ‘bhani’. She described Gopala Iyer and Jayaraman as ‘gifted persons’ to carry forward the Lalgudi style of music. The late Lalgudi Jayaraman ensured complete and rigorous training for his wards before making their debut on stage. “The performances on the stage was also under his strict scrutiny as he attached importance to ‘manodharma’ with a well-controlled time limit,” she said.

The Lalgudi family strictly adhered to convention and hallmark of their schooling is humility. Young and budding musicians should follow these principles for their success, she observed.

A.Venkataraman, Management Consultant and V.Srinivasan, former Assistant Director of All India Radio, Tiruchi, spoke on the merits of Lalgudi Schooling.

N.Gopalsamy, Director, Dalmia Cements (Bharat) Ltd., said that Lalgudi Jayaraman had great commitment towards social development. He was instrumental for the renovation of the high school at Lalgudi and also the houses of Music Trinity at Tiruvarur.