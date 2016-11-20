Velankanni selected for special sanitation project

more-in

The Centre has selected Velankanni town panchayat for the implementation of “Swachh Survekshan” plan for ensuring hygiene and environmental protection in all its 15 wards. The year-long programme will be implemented from January 1, 2017.

According to official sources, the entire town panchayat would be given a facelift in terms of collection and disposal of garbage which is 2.5 tonnes per day at present.

According to a source, preliminary measures, including creating awareness on the need to protect the environment among school pupils, tourists and women, provision of individual toilets in all houses with a focus on slum areas, and repair and maintenance of existing public toilets would start before December.

So far, work on maintenance and repair of five public toilets has been completed. The Town panchayat had conducted a survey and took up work on construction of 85 individual toilets. The largest beneficiaries were residents of Pumpset Street -- where people belonging to Scheduled Tribes reside. Thirteen toilets had been constructed for houses located on this street.

“Open defecation has been a major challenge and the Centre’s scheme will go a long way in ensuring personal hygiene of the residents of this town,” the official added.

Plastic-free

A massive campaign against the use of plastics has also been taken up. Hoardings and flex-boards would be put up on keeping the town free from plastics would be taken up. Tourists and pilgrims visiting the town are being sensitised on the need to make the town a plastic-free zone.

Door to door collection

The programme would also involve the door-to-door collection of garbage through self-help groups. Presently, the collection is being effected at select wards. From January 1 next year, all the 15 wards would be covered under the programme, the official said.