Universal Health Coverage programme inaugurated

The Health Department has launched a Universal Health Coverage programme in three taluks across the State on a pilot basis.

Under the scheme, an additional village health nurse has been appointed for the health sub centre. While one nurse would be working at the centre, the additional nurse would visit various hamlets in the village for ensuring proper health delivery.

The additional nurse would focus on ante-natal and post-natal care and also the health of the villagers. Free treatment and diagnosis are to be offered for all diseases under the scheme.

The programme has been introduced at Veppur taluk in Perambalur district, Viralimalai in Pudukottai district and Soolagiri in Krishnagiri district.

C. Vijaya Baskar, Minister for Health, inaugurated the scheme and health sub centre at Perumathur on Saturday. He said that the scheme, sanctioned by the late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, was aimed at total health care delivery for the villagers.

Based on its success, it has been planned to extend it to other areas in a phased manner. He said that Perumathur village was selected as it was located in Veppur block, a backward area which needed more infrastructure.

Earlier, he declared open the primary health centre at Kaikalathur village housed in a temporary building. He said that a building would soon be constructed for the centre for which the Health Department had sanctioned ₹ 60 lakh.

He also inaugurated the free health camp at Kaikalthur.

Darez Ahamed, Director of National Health Mission, K. Nandakumar, District Collector and Kulandaisamy, Director of Public Health and R. P. Maruthairaja, Member of Parliament were present.