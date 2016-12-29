UGD project to cover omitted areas

more-in

Tenders are likely to be called soon for a Rs.439.21 crore underground drainage project to cover omitted areas in the city.

While 50 per cent of the cost is to be contributed by the Central government under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the corporation will contribute 20 per cent of the cost. The remaining 30 per cent will be met by availing loan. The Tamil Nadu Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDCO) will fund it. As per the project, the underground drainage system will be extended to wards such as 37,38,39,40,41, 45, 35 and 34.

N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi City Corporation, said that a consultant had submitted a detailed project report. Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD)would implement the project. Since it had raised a few technical points, the consultant had been asked to incorporate a few changes. The updated report would be submitted within January 10. It would be sent to the Ministry of Urban Development for further action.

Once the report was accepted, tenders would be called for the project. If everything went well, tender would be floated within February.

Stating that it was an ambitious project of the city, S. Nagesh, City Engineer, said that the project would take between three to four years for completion. It would substantially increase the percentage of underground drainage coverage in the city.