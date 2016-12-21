Two inscriptions found at Koothappar

more-in

Two inscriptions and three linear measures of medieval period have been discovered by research scholars at the Thiruvudai Marutudai Nayanar Kovil at Koothappar village near Tiruverumbur in the outskirts of the city. The inscriptions were found on the basement of the front mandapam of the temple. These and the measures were unearthed during a study taken up by M. Nalini, Head, Department of History, Seethalakshmi Ramasami College, and R. Akila, Assistant Professor, Department of History, Arignar Anna Arts and Science College, Musiri.

R. Kalaikkovan, Director, Dr.M Rajamanikkanar Centre for Historical Research, after examining the finds, said that a single line inscription, which could be paleographically dated to the 12th or 13th Century, found on the southern base mentions an individual by name Kakkunathan Dhanmarayan. It may be presumed that the entrance of the elaborate and ornamental front mandapam was built by this individual since the inscription is carved near its entrance. The period of construction of this mandapam coincides with the date of the inscription, he said.

The second inscription found on the east and the north base of the front mandapam was engraved on C. E. 1444 when this place was under the rule of Devaraya II, a king of Vijayanagar dynasty. Koothappar, which was known as Kuttapperumal Nallur in those days, was under Mikolai nadu, a sub-division of Pandikulasani valanadu.

The inscription records an agreement made between the villagers and the temple authorities under which the residents had agreed to provide one ‘kalam’ of paddy per one ‘veli’ of wetland towards worship, services and repair works of the temple. Similarly they had agreed to pay one ‘sampan panam per veli’ of ‘manavari’ land and ‘one vellai panam per veli’ of dry land (punjai) for the same. According to Dr. Nalini that as per the inscription it was also agreed that the temple authorities may break mud pots and take the metal vessels of the defaulters.

Two linear measures found on the eastern basement of the front mandapam are marked between three plus marks with legends ‘punjai’ (dryland) and ‘nanjai’ (wetland).

The paleography of the legends suggests a period of C. E. 14th or 15th century and hence it may be presumed that the lands of this area were measured in the late medieval period by using these measures. Another linear measure found on the basement of the northern cloister very close to the sub-shrine of Lord Muruga was presumably used as a sculptors scale.

P. Loganathan of the research centre, R. Lakshmanan, the Sivachariyar of the temple, and A. Sadasivam, a resident of the village, helped in unearthing the records from the thick coating of lime and cement. Authorities of both the State and Centre archaeological departments have been informed of the finds, Dr.Kalaikkovan said in a press release.

Two Tamil inscriptions engraved during the reign of Rajarajachola III were discovered from the outer walls of the temple in 1986 by the scholars of the centre and the texts were published in the centre’s research journal, ‘Varalaru,’ he added.