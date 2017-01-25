Traffic management plan for Tiruchi

Traffic congestion is quite common at several places in Tiruchi and Chathram Bus Stand is one of them.

more-in

The police have initiated the task of working out a traffic management plan.

The exercise has begun by taking out the complete list of the number of educational institutions, marriage halls and places of worship along the main roads in the city and those inside.

The list had been taken for traffic ranges of Fort, Srirangam, Palakkarai and Cantonment.

The auspicious dates for the whole year when marriages would be conducted in halls situated along busy thoroughfares have been taken into account. The plan was being devised keeping in mind special occasions such as festivals in temples including the lesser known ones and weddings resulting in increased vehicular movements to these spots.

Police said 12 arts and science colleges, three engineering colleges, 10 schools for boys and nine schools for girls were found to be situated along the city roads. Despite deployment of traffic police, some areas like Chathram bus stand and its vicinity, Madurai Road, Karur Bypass Road, Thanjavur Road, Main Guard Gate and its vicinity and Srirangam were often witnesses to traffic hold-ups. The rising vehicular density over the years has put pressure on the roads.

Parking along roadsides has shrunk the existing space forcing pedestrians to walk on the road in the absence of dedicated pedestrian paths at many places.

Encroachments on footpaths have added to traffic woes. The situation turns worse when vehicular movements are diverted due to agitations, political conclaves or other events attracting steady stream of visitors.

A few years ago, Tiruchi was dubbed as a role model for its Traffic Regulatory Management System (TRMS) aided by a host of surveillance cameras along busy roads and important traffic junctions and commercial hotspots. However, the hi-tech TRMS has ceased to function for over three years since its commissioning in 2010. Residents have long been seeking a proper traffic plan for Tiruchi through joint efforts.

Commissioner of Police A. Arun who assumed charge recently said the plan would be rolled out by roping in more Home Guards and engaging Road Safety Patrols to assist the Traffic Police in regulating traffic movements at vital spots.