Track doubling work resumes

more-in

TIRUCHI: With the process of land acquisition nearing completion, track doubling of Manapparai- Dindigul section, which remained suspended for about 15 months, has resumed and is expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.

It is a major segment of the Villupuram - Dindigul segment of 273 km and the doubling of this stretch including construction of 58 major bridges and 500 minor bridges, was taken up by the Railway Vikas Nigam Limited at an estimate of Rs. 1,626.81 crore.

Work was completed for a cumulative length of 211 km, leaving a balance of 62 km at two stretches -- between Vaaladi and Tiruchi junction (20) and between Manapparai and Vadamadurai (42 km). Sources said that the work on the Vaaladi - Tiruchi junction stretch would be completed by January and the stretch between Manapparai and Dindigul would be completed by March next year. The problem due to land acquisition resulted in delay.

Explaining the delay, sources said that irrigation well at Ayyalur had delayed land acquisition and it took some time to get clearances. The second track between Manapparai and Tiruchi has been thrown open. Soruces said that the existing track was laid about two decades ago in-between hills near Puduvadi. Aqueducts have been built at three villages in the hilly terrain facilitating passage of train. The second line is being laid away from the rocky terrain now.