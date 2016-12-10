Tirumala temple gifts reach Srirangam

more-in

Gifts from Tirumala - Tirupati Devasthanam were offered to Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple near here on Saturday.

The gifts, including garlands and holy clothes for Sri Ranganathar, Sri Ranganayaki, Sri Ramanujar and Namperumal were brought by temple priests of Tirumala - Tirupati Devasthanam. Dry fruits were also offered.

The gift is being offered for use during the Kaisika Ekadasi festival at Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy temple.

The annual gift also marks the historical link between these two temples during the invasion by Mughal emperors. During this period, the idol of Namperumal was kept in the safe custody in Tirupati for about four decades.