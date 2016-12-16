Tiruchi ranks fourth in Swachhata App registrations

more-in

The Tiruchi City Corporation, which is taking a number of steps to improve its Swachh Bharat ranking, has moved to fourth position at the national-level in terms of downloading of the Swachhta App and complaint registration.

As per the Swachhata dashboard, being regularly updated by the Union Ministry of Urban Development on a daily basis, the Tiruchi Corporation on Thursday moved to fourth position with 3009 marks among 500 cities in the country. It stood at 24th position about three months ago. In Tamil Nadu, Tiruchi now stands first followed by Coimbatore.

As on December 15, Ahmedabad stands first in the country with 3206 marks. It is followed by Korba and Dhanbad. Greater Mumbai stands fifth in the ranking.

Coimbatore is the other city in Tamil Nadu that has figured in the top 20 positions in SwachhataApp utilisation. Out of 3009 marks, the Tiruchi Corporation has secured 2224 marks for user engagement and 671 marks for agency responsiveness. It has garnered 123 marks for user happiness.

A total of 7691 citizens of Tiruchi have downloaded the Android SwachhtaApp until Thursday evening. On Thursday alone, more than 1200 citizens have registered.

“Active participation of people is important for success of any scheme. We feel happy to note that Tiruchi has moved to the fourth spot from the 24th rank. It motivates us to work for finishing in the top position,” says N. Ravichandran, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation. Stating that a team of officials had been working hard for the last 15 days to encourage people to download the mobile app, he said that it would not only help the Corporation to score points in the Swachh Bharat ranking-2017, but also help the people to bring civic issues to the authorities through an easy mobile interface. The Corporation had so far received more than 1200 complaints on SwachhApp.

Mr. Ravichandran said that colleges, schools, forums and community organisations should ask the students and members to download the application on their mobile phones. All out efforts would be taken to secure first position in the App usage.