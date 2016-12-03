Tiruchi blood donation feat: 15,000 at last count

FOR A GOOD CAUSE: Blood donation camp under way at Sri Ayyappan Temple in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: hard copy

In a significant achievement, the number of donors participating in blood donation camps organised by Sri Ayyappan Temple here recently crossed 15,000.

The camps, conducted on the temple’s premises on Lawson’s Road in Cantonment, registered the 15,000th participant on November 20. A total of 81 units of blood were collected that day, according to the temple authorities.

The social initiative by Tiruchi Sri Ayyappa Sangam was started in 1996, with 39 donors. Up to 2000, the donation camps were held on four public holidays: Republic Day, Labour Day on May 1, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti.

From 2006, the camps are being held on the second and fourth Sunday every month. As many as 341 camps have been organised so far. With the number of devotees expected to rise during the auspicious month of Karthigai, the frequency of the camps will be increased to one every Sunday.

The blood is collected by a team of 20 medical and support staff from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. “Our aim is to ultimately serve the economically backward sections of society through this campaign,” said a senior representative of the temple administration.

In 2015, 1,389 units of blood were collected, making it one of the most successful years for the temple’s campaign.

The ‘mandala puja’ conducted on December 12, 2012, witnessed the largest number of donors (180) registering in a day. It is significant to note that nearly 25 per cent of the donors are women, most of them college students.

In a rare occurrence, three generations of women from a family – grandmother, mother and granddaughter – donated blood on the same day. Many families also choose to celebrate special occasions by donating blood in the temple.

The blood donation camps are open to donors of all faiths. The Ayyappan Sangam provides free preliminary blood test and food to participants to ensure safe donation.

The shrine has received ‘Best Blood Donation Organisation’ award from the State government seven times.