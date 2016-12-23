Tiruchi-Manamadurai section inspected

more-in

Southern Railway General Manager Vashishta Johri on Thursday inspected the broad gauge section from Tiruchi to Manamadurai.

Accompanied by heads of various departments of the Southern Railway headquarters and top officials of the Madurai Railway Division, he travelled in a special train to carry out the inspection. He started from Tiruchi Junction at around 8.45 a.m. carrying out the inspection in the section which falls under the jurisdiction of the Madurai Railway Division.

The inspection was to ascertain safety aspect and progress made in the safety-related works, passenger amenities at stations en-route, functioning of railway health units, status of railway colonies and running rooms, sources said.

He takes up a particular section in the Southern Railway zone for inspection every year.

This year, it was the nearly 150-km Tiruchi – Manamadurai section which was inspected.

As part of the exercise, he alighted at Pudukottai railway station where he inspected the station building and the railway colony.

He planted saplings at the station. He inspected some unmanned and manned level crossings midway besides a major bridge en-route. He inspected the Karaikudi railway station before winding up at Manamadurai.

He accepted memorandums and petitions handed over by the people’s representatives during the inspection.

Among those who accompanied the General Manager were the Southern Railway Chief Operations Manager S. Anantharaman and Madurai Divisional Railway Manager Sunil Kumar Garg.