Tiruchi Corporation launches Integrated Complaint Tracking System

The Tiruchi Corporation has launched an Integrated Complaint Tracking System (ICTS), ushering in an automated complaints resolution system in the civic body. It also announced a toll-free number for registration of civic grievances by city residents.

Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran launched the ICTS at a call centre in the Corporation main office on Monday in the presence of senior officials.

The ICTS is a multi-channel convergence platform to register complaints – through the web, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, and the call centre.

The ICTS provides a flexible mode of complaint to citizens and automatically routes the complaint to the concerned department. Photographs of complaints can also be viewed through the system.

Complaint registration and acknowledgement, queueing and notification of work to duty officers, escalation to superior officers and analysis and reporting would be done under the system set up by YTR Technologies

Mr.Ravichandran told The Hindu that city residents can henceforth call the toll-free number 1800-102-1994 to register their grievances. People who are not conversant with technology can lodge complaints through the toll free number.

He pointed out that the Corporation has already announced a WhatsApp number through which complaints were being received. Complaints were also being received through the Centre’s Swachhata App, apart from the civic body’s website.

Complaints received through all these modes would be integrated under the system. Officers have been assigned with the task of uploading to the system the complaints received through the toll-free number. If no action was taken within a specified time period at the first stage, the complaints would be escalated to senior officials automatically. The process is repeated till the complaint is resolved or the highest level officer is informed.

Supervising officials will be able to track whether action has been initiated on the complaints or not.

Text messages

Complainants would receive text messages on their mobile phones as soon as a complaint is registered. The messages would also be sent to the officer concerned for resolution of the complaint.