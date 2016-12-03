Timely showers bring cheer to research scholars

more-in

The current rain spell has come as a great relief to research scholars and faculty members of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College and Research Institute at Navalur Kuttapattu near here.

The timely showers have come in time for saving the "TRY (R) 3" paddy variety which has been raised on an area of 12 acres on the campus. The crop was raised about 45 days ago when water was available in the Kattalai Vaical -- the main source of irrigation for paddy grown on the campus. But, following suspension of supply and failure of the North-East monsoon, the crop started withering.

The entire Manikandam block where the Institute is located is alkaline-affected soil and the failure of monsoon increased the alkaline content in the soil. “We made all arrangements to irrigate the paddy using our bore wells. But, it resulted in increasing the salt content further, as the bore well water too is salty,” said P. Pandiarajan, Dean of the Institute, showing the affected tillers which turned yellow at its bottom but could recover shortly after the recent showers.

The rain water would help dissolve the salt content. “We have been draining out the salt water, so that further spell of rain will help increase the growth of tillers," said P. Balasubramaniam Professor and Head, Department of Soil Science Agricultural Chemistry.

T. Ramesh, Assistant Professor of Agronomy, who has been keeping a close watch on the growth and behaviour of the plant, said that the average yield was 2.5 tonnes an acre.