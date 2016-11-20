Three-tier security at counting centre

Central Armed Police Force personnel guarding the strong room at Thalavaipalayam, where the votes polled in Aravakurichi election were kept | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) of the Aravakurichi constituency were shifted to a strong room at the counting centre under tight security arrangements on late Saturday.

The EVMs were sealed in the presence of District Collector cum District Election Officer K. Govindaraj and the General Observer Bhupal Singh Manral. Representatives of political parties and candidates were also present when the strong room at M. Kumarasamy Engineering College in Thalavaipalayam was sealed.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the strong room and the counting centre with the deployment of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) in addition to the Tamil Nadu Special Police. A three-tier police security has been posted and it is headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police and two Inspectors.

A total of 175 policemen, including 63 Central Armed Police Personne,l have been deployed at the counter centre.

Aravakurichi constituency that went to poll on Saturday registered 82.15 percent voting. While the percentage of male voters, who had cast votes, stands at 80.33, the percentage of female voters works out to 83.66 percent. Of the total 2,00,347 eligible votes, 1,64,582 voters had exercised their franchise. Of them 77,997 were men and 86,585 were women.

Meanwhile, votes polled in the constituency was reviewed on Sunday. Collector K. Govindaraj and Bhupal Singh Manral, General Observer, took part in it. It was found that no booths had recorded abnormally high or low percentage of votes.

Mr. Govindaraj told The Hindu that elaborate arrangements were made to ensure trouble-free counting on Tuesday.