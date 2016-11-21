Three murder accused detained under Goondas Act

more-in

TIRUCHI: Three accused who were arrested in Ariyalur district on the charge of murdering an elderly social activist R. Viswanathan in September were detained under the Goondas Act on Sunday.

The crime took place under the Kuvagam police station limit with the police altering it as a case of murder after initially booking it as a man missing case.

Police said Viswanathan (75) of Cholankudikadu was kidnapped and murdered due to a dispute over money transaction.

The accused subsequently buried the body in the Vellar riverbed. The body was later exhumed.

The police arrested J. Mahendran, G. Balamurugan and P. Azhagar and lodged them in the Central Prison at Tiruchi.

The trio were detained under the Goondas Act on Sunday. In a separate case, two crime offenders Siva alias Rajini and Selvam were also detained under the Goondas Act on Sunday, the sources said.