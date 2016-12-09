The Hindu Young World Painting Competition on Sunday

more-in

It is time for students to get ready to showcase their creativity and imagination. The finals of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition, presented by Thyrocare, will be held at Cauvery College for Women at Annamalai Nagar in the city on Sunday (December 11).

The contest is held in two categories of Juniors, for students of classes 4 to 6, and Seniors, for students of classes 7 to 9.

Students selected for the finals from the preliminary round have been intimated by e-mail individually. They should come to the venue with the intimation letter. The contest will start at 9.30 a.m. and shortlisted students should report at the venue by 9 a.m.

Topics and drawing sheets will be given at the venue. Sketch and marker pens should not be used. The decision of the judges will be final and binding on all contestants.

The paintings will become the sole property of The Hindu and will not be returned.

Deepu Mathew Panampunna, Senior Divisional Retail Sales Manager, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Tiruchi, will be the chief guest for the valediction and distribute prizes at around 1 p.m. at the venue.

Besides prizes for the top three in each category, consolation prizes will also be given. All participants will be given participation certificates.

Thyrocare is the presenting sponsor for the contest. Cauvery College for Women is the venue partner.